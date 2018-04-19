5.9 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. A 5,9 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Bushehr province in Iran, the Tehran Seismology Center said.
The epicenter was 18 km in depth.
No reporters have been issued about victims or damages.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
