Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. A 5,9 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Bushehr province in Iran, the Tehran Seismology Center said.

The epicenter was 18 km in depth.

No reporters have been issued about victims or damages.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration