Demonstrators cause escalated situation outside shopping center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Opposition demonstrators led by MP Nikol Pashinyan have created a tense situation outside the Petak shopping center in Yerevan.

The demonstrators want to enter the territory of the center, but law enforcement officers have blocked their entry.

Pashinyan is using a loudspeaker to announce that he wants to enter the area for “shopping”.

Deputy Chief of Police of Yerevan Valery Osipyan is on-site negotiating with the MP. Osipyan cited the law on assembly stating that the demonstrators are restricting the freedom of movement of others.

Demonstrators earlier passed near another shopping center, calling on tradesman to go on a strike.

Pashinyan said that another rally is planned for 19:00 in Republic Square.

Yerevan police and protesters clashed outside the 3rd governmental building in the early morning of April 19.

Demonstrators attempted to surround and block the facility and obstruct staff from entering.

Police officers were trying to open the area which resulted in several protesters getting detained.

