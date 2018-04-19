President Sarkissian signs bill on ratifying CEPA into law

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the bill into law on ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union on April 18, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Armenia and EU signed the deal in November of 2017.

The agreement was unanimously ratified by the Armenian parliament on April 11.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan