YPD detains 20 demonstrators Thursday morning

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. As of 10:00, April 19, Yerevan police have detained 20 demonstrators, Yerevan Police Department (YPD) told ARMENPRESS.

“Police will continue lawfully detaining people who are violating public order”, YPD said.

Yerevan police and protesters clashed outside the 3rd governmental building in the early morning of April 19.

Demonstrators attempted to surround and block the facility and obstruct staff from entering.

Police officers were trying to open the area which resulted in several protesters getting detained.

After a few activists were taken into custody in a police vehicle, a clash erupted between officers and other demonstrators.

One of the demonstrators attempted to block the patrol car with his own body,

Officers removed the protesters and the patrol vehicles headed to the police station.

Deputy Chief of Police of Yerevan Valery Osipyan is on-site.

Heavy police presence is seen near the building.

