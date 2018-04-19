Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament votes no-confident to republic’s cabinet


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted no-confident to the republic’s cabinet led by prime minister Sapar Isakov, a spokesman for the parliament told TASS.

“This motion was supported by more than a half of lawmakers”, the spokesman said, adding that the relevant resolution will soon be referred to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

