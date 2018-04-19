LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 6.37% to $2523.00, copper price up by 2.20% to $6982.00, lead price up by 1.45% to $2379.00, nickel price up by 7.81% to $15050.00, tin price up by 2.04% to $21530.00, zinc price up by 2.29% to $3197.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:41 YPD detains 20 demonstrators Thursday morning
- 10:36 WATCH: Armenian fitness buff sets new Guinness World Record for most handstand pushups in one minute
- 10:11 Kyrgyzstan’s parliament votes no-confident to republic’s cabinet
- 10:07 California Governor mobilizes National Guard personnel to Mexico border
- 09:37 European Stocks - 18-04-18
- 09:35 US stocks - 18-04-18
- 09:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-18
- 09:31 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 18-04-18
- 09:28 Oil Prices Up - 18-04-18
- 09:27 Yerevan Police ask reporters to keep reasonable distance from rally place
- 09:20 Police, demonstrators clash outside governmental building in Yerevan
- 09:18 Former agent reveals incredible turn of events that nearly saw Mkhitaryan sign for Liverpool, claims to have been cheated
- 08:57 Opposition MP’s calls for “surprise” rallies endanger public safety, says YPD
- 04.18-22:24 Nikol Pashinyan leads protesters to Baghramyan Avenue following public speeches
- 04.18-21:56 People’s rights are priority, but these rights should be implemented in the scope of logic – Serzh Sargsyan
- 04.18-19:33 Aleksan Harutyunyan and Aram Gharibyan appointed chief advisers to Prime Minister of Armenia
- 04.18-19:07 Iranian Majlis approves bill on constructing HPPs on Araks River
- 04.18-18:47 Armenian President receives leaders of creative unions
- 04.18-18:33 King of Belgium congratulates Armen Sarkissian on assumption of President’s post
- 04.18-18:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-18
- 04.18-18:28 Asian Stocks - 18-04-18
- 04.18-18:19 Edward Nalbandian appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs
- 04.18-18:16 Vigen Sargsyan appointed Defense Minister
- 04.18-18:02 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line quiet – MoD press secretary
- 04.18-17:55 President Sarkissian holds meeting with new Deputy Prime Ministers
- 04.18-17:45 Number of detainees reaches 84 in Yerevan demonstrations
- 04.18-17:36 PM Serzh Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message to Yazidi community of Armenia
- 04.18-17:34 Turkey to hold snap elections June 24
- 04.18-17:32 Britain admits OPCW did not confirm ‘essential evidence’ on origin of Skripal poison
- 04.18-17:15 President Sarkissian appoints acting Chief of Staff
- 04.18-17:09 Vache Gabrielyan, Armen Gevorgyan appointed Deputy PMs
- 04.18-17:07 President Sarkissian signs decree on appointing Karen Karapetyan First Deputy Prime Minister
- 04.18-17:04 Belarus can supply Polonez systems to Azerbaijan – Armenian MFA responds to KOMMERSANT reports
- 04.18-16:55 Armenian national security neutralizes bank account scamming syndicate
- 04.18-16:52 Artsakh denies opening gunfire, wounding Azerbaijani villager
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2491 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1978 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1739 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day
17:14, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1664 times Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia
17:56, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1644 times Armenian President's spouse says every tourist must start the visit in Yerevan from History Museum of Armenia