LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 6.37% to $2523.00, copper price up by 2.20% to $6982.00, lead price up by 1.45% to $2379.00, nickel price up by 7.81% to $15050.00, tin price up by 2.04% to $21530.00, zinc price up by 2.29% to $3197.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.