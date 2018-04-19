Yerevan Police ask reporters to keep reasonable distance from rally place

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Police issued a statement calling on reporters to keep a reasonable distance from the places of the rally organized by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and not to obstruct the implementation of service duties of the Police, the Police told Armenpress.

The statement says:

“Dear journalists,

The Police take actions suspending the violations of public order in the places of the rally organized by Nikol Pashinyan.

The Police ask you to keep a reasonable distance from the rally place aimed at not hindering the Police to fulfill their service duties.

In case of respecting the Police’s request the safety of yours and your property will be guaranteed as much as possible”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan