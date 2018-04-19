Former agent reveals incredible turn of events that nearly saw Mkhitaryan sign for Liverpool, claims to have been cheated

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Dimitry Seluk, the former agent of Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has revealed the turn of events that saw the Gunners’ midfielder nearly sign for Liverpool back when the 29-year old was playing for Metalurh Donetsk, Mirror reported.

Seluk was representing Henrikh Mkhitaryan when the latter was playing for the Ukrainian club.

Dimitry Seluk recalled how he fell out with Oleg Mkrtchyan – the owner of the club at that time – after selling one of his clients – Aras Ozbilis to Spartak Moscow for €8million – but made it look like it was €2million.

Seluk also claims to have been involved in a dispute with the Armenian Football Federation – where Mkhitaryan’s mother worked.

“Eventually, we parted ways with him [Mkhitaryan] because of that whole situation. And that's when Henrikh's sister, who had been working with UEFA for years, introduced him to [Mino] Raiola”, Seluk told These Football Times.

"Obviously, by that time, Mkhitaryan had already become a well-known player, and when Borussia Dortmund offered Shakhtar €27million for Henrikh, suddenly Raiola was all over him. Although I had already talked to Liverpool who were also interested in Mkhitaryan and wanted to sign him. If Mkrtchyan hadn't lied to me and we hadn't parted ways with Henrikh, he would have been a Liverpool player,” Mirror quoted Seluk as saying.

After three years of playing for Dortmund, the Armenian international moved to Manchester United for £26million, before recently joining Arsenal.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan