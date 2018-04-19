Opposition MP’s calls for “surprise” rallies endanger public safety, says YPD

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) said that opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s calls for “surprise” rallies in various directions contain serious dangers for the safety of citizens and public order.

In a statement police said that the demonstrators continued illegal rallies in Yerevan since the morning of April 18.

Police said the unauthorized entry of demonstrators in governmental facilities will lead to appropriate actions.

Police also mentioned that governmental buildings are under police protections, and on-duty officers are entitled to protect the facilities from illegal entry, attacks or threat of attacks by using special measures, including by using weapons.

“We call on citizens, the teenagers who are participating in the demonstrations, their parents, to be vigilant and not give in to the so called “surprise” provocations of the apparently illegal action calls of the rally organizer”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan