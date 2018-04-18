Nikol Pashinyan leads protesters to Baghramyan Avenue following public speeches

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The rally organized by MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters took place in the evening of April 18.

ARMENPRESS reports the opposition MP urged to organize demonstrations in smaller cities and villages, including blocking bodies of local government and streets and highways, as well as other activities.

Referring to future steps, Pashinyan emphasized that they will continue the tactics of paralyzing the functioning of state bodies. At the same time, addressing the young people and teenagers, who are “fiery” urged them to remain entirely in the logic of peaceful activities. Referring to the participation of minors and schoolchildren in the protests, Pashinyan said that they can even organize some actions and it will be lawful as prescribed by the law on Freedom of assembly.

Nikol Pashinyan also thanked the Yerevan State University and the Armenian State Pedagogical University for their behavior for the doors of the mentioned universities are not closed in front of them.

Apart from Nikol Pashinyan some other public and political figures also delivered speeches. The rally was followed by a march to Baghramyan Avenue.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan