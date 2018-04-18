Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Aleksan Harutyunyan and Aram Gharibyan appointed chief advisers to Prime Minister of Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Aleksan Harutyunyan and Aram Gharibyan have been appointed chief advisers to the Prime Minister of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the decisions are published in e-gov.am website.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




