Iranian Majlis approves bill on constructing HPPs on Araks River

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Majlis approved on April 18 the bill on constructing HPPs on Araks (Aras) River with 162 MPs voting in favor, 5 against and 5 abstaining.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, earlier, on April 17, a decision was made during an open session of the Iranian Majlis to start urgent discussions over the construction of the HPPs in cooperation with Armenia.

Meghri HPP construction project has been among the key issues on the agenda of Armenian-Iranian economic relations for years.

