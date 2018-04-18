Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-18

YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.80 drams to 480.99 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.23 drams to 594.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 7.79 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 7.35 drams to 682.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 146.83 drams to 20754.48 drams. Silver price is down by 0.04 drams to 257.09 drams. Platinum price is down by 101.24 drams to 14304.37 drams.