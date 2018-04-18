Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-18
YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.80 drams to 480.99 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.23 drams to 594.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 7.79 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 7.35 drams to 682.62 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 146.83 drams to 20754.48 drams. Silver price is down by 0.04 drams to 257.09 drams. Platinum price is down by 101.24 drams to 14304.37 drams.
- 18:28 Asian Stocks - 18-04-18
- 18:19 Edward Nalbandian appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs
- 18:16 Vigen Sargsyan appointed Defense Minister
- 18:02 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line quiet – MoD press secretary
- 17:55 President Sarkissian holds meeting with new Deputy Prime Ministers
- 17:45 Number of detainees reaches 84 in Yerevan demonstrations
- 17:36 PM Serzh Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message to Yazidi community of Armenia
- 17:34 Turkey to hold snap elections June 24
- 17:32 Britain admits OPCW did not confirm ‘essential evidence’ on origin of Skripal poison
- 17:15 President Sarkissian appoints acting Chief of Staff
- 17:09 Vache Gabrielyan, Armen Gevorgyan appointed Deputy PMs
- 17:07 President Sarkissian signs decree on appointing Karen Karapetyan First Deputy Prime Minister
- 17:04 Belarus can supply Polonez systems to Azerbaijan – Armenian MFA responds to KOMMERSANT reports
- 16:55 Armenian national security neutralizes bank account scamming syndicate
- 16:52 Artsakh denies opening gunfire, wounding Azerbaijani villager
- 16:46 Demonstrators surround ministry headquarters in Yerevan
- 16:33 Ambassador Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos sees potential for export of Armenian IT products to Brazil
- 16:32 Human Rights Defender’s Office demands police to immediately release detained minors
- 16:04 Artsakh Defense Army soldier Ruslan Manukyan posthumously awarded with “Combat Service” medal
- 15:45 YPD detains 72 demonstrators, 6 minors for rioting
- 15:31 Demonstrators block Argishti-Grigor Lusavorich intersection in Yerevan
- 15:20 Protesters begin sit-in outside Yerevan City Hall, several demonstrators detained from Mashtots Ave.
- 15:09 “Yerevan, you are wonderful” – Alexander Lapshin arrives in Armenia for 1st time after highly publicized Baku jailing
- 15:03 German police launch nationwide crackdown on organized crime
- 15:02 Brazilian businessmen offered to enter Russian and Iranian markets via Armenia
- 14:28 One detained as Yerevan police prevent demonstrators from shutting down intersection
- 14:23 Former President Robert Kocharyan phones Serzh Sargsyan, congratulates on election as PM
- 14:12 Brazil can be a big market for Armenian mineral waters, food products and alcoholic drinks
- 14:09 Russia hopes situation in Armenia will develop within the law - Putin’s spokesman on Yerevan demonstrations
- 14:04 Sociologist says Serzh Sargsyan’s election as Prime Minister was predictable
- 13:50 Demonstrators obstructing on-duty police officers and lawful actions are being detained for identification - YPD
- 13:37 Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan
- 13:10 Investigation launched into death of Artsakh soldier
- 12:48 Ombudsman’s rapid response teams visit Yerevan police stations
