Asian Stocks - 18-04-18
TOKYO, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.42% to 22158.20 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.14% to 1749.67 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.80% to 3091.40 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.74% to 30284.25 points.
- 18:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-18
- 18:28 Asian Stocks - 18-04-18
- 18:19 Edward Nalbandian appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs
- 18:16 Vigen Sargsyan appointed Defense Minister
- 18:02 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line quiet – MoD press secretary
- 17:55 President Sarkissian holds meeting with new Deputy Prime Ministers
- 17:45 Number of detainees reaches 84 in Yerevan demonstrations
- 17:36 PM Serzh Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message to Yazidi community of Armenia
- 17:34 Turkey to hold snap elections June 24
- 17:32 Britain admits OPCW did not confirm ‘essential evidence’ on origin of Skripal poison
- 17:15 President Sarkissian appoints acting Chief of Staff
- 17:09 Vache Gabrielyan, Armen Gevorgyan appointed Deputy PMs
- 17:07 President Sarkissian signs decree on appointing Karen Karapetyan First Deputy Prime Minister
- 17:04 Belarus can supply Polonez systems to Azerbaijan – Armenian MFA responds to KOMMERSANT reports
- 16:55 Armenian national security neutralizes bank account scamming syndicate
- 16:52 Artsakh denies opening gunfire, wounding Azerbaijani villager
- 16:46 Demonstrators surround ministry headquarters in Yerevan
- 16:33 Ambassador Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos sees potential for export of Armenian IT products to Brazil
- 16:32 Human Rights Defender’s Office demands police to immediately release detained minors
- 16:04 Artsakh Defense Army soldier Ruslan Manukyan posthumously awarded with “Combat Service” medal
- 15:45 YPD detains 72 demonstrators, 6 minors for rioting
- 15:31 Demonstrators block Argishti-Grigor Lusavorich intersection in Yerevan
- 15:20 Protesters begin sit-in outside Yerevan City Hall, several demonstrators detained from Mashtots Ave.
- 15:09 “Yerevan, you are wonderful” – Alexander Lapshin arrives in Armenia for 1st time after highly publicized Baku jailing
- 15:03 German police launch nationwide crackdown on organized crime
- 15:02 Brazilian businessmen offered to enter Russian and Iranian markets via Armenia
- 14:28 One detained as Yerevan police prevent demonstrators from shutting down intersection
- 14:23 Former President Robert Kocharyan phones Serzh Sargsyan, congratulates on election as PM
- 14:12 Brazil can be a big market for Armenian mineral waters, food products and alcoholic drinks
- 14:09 Russia hopes situation in Armenia will develop within the law - Putin’s spokesman on Yerevan demonstrations
- 14:04 Sociologist says Serzh Sargsyan’s election as Prime Minister was predictable
- 13:50 Demonstrators obstructing on-duty police officers and lawful actions are being detained for identification - YPD
- 13:37 Dutch State Secretary to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan
- 13:10 Investigation launched into death of Artsakh soldier
- 12:48 Ombudsman’s rapid response teams visit Yerevan police stations
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2424 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1898 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1704 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1664 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day
17:14, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1584 times Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia