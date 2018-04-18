Asian Stocks - 18-04-18

TOKYO, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.42% to 22158.20 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.14% to 1749.67 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.80% to 3091.40 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.74% to 30284.25 points.