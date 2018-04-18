King of Belgium congratulates Armen Sarkissian on assumption of President’s post

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. King Philippe of Belgium has congratulated Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of assuming the post of President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

The congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I extent to You my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of assuming the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

I am convinced that during your tenure the excellent relations between our countries will develop further”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan