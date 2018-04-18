Vigen Sargsyan appointed Defense Minister
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a decree today, appointing Vigen Sargsyan Minister of Defense of Armenia on the basis of the proposal of the Prime Minister, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
Vigen Sargsyan’s Biography
Date and Place of Birth
May 10, 1975, Yerevan
Education
1992-1996, Northwest Academy of Civil Service (St. Petersburg, Russia), Public Administration and Local Self-Governance, specialization - Personnel Management
1992-1999, Yerevan State University, Master's degree in Diplomacy History and International Relations
1998-2000, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts and Harvard Universities (Medford, MA), Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy
Work Experience
1995- 1998, Assistant, Adviser to President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia
2001 – 2011, Lecturer at the American University of Armenia
2003 – 2009, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia
2009 – 2011, Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia
2011-2016, Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia
October 3, 2016 – April 9, 2018, Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia
Acting Defense Minister since April 9, 2018 following the resignation of the Cabinet
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan