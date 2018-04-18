Vigen Sargsyan appointed Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a decree today, appointing Vigen Sargsyan Minister of Defense of Armenia on the basis of the proposal of the Prime Minister, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Vigen Sargsyan’s Biography

Date and Place of Birth

May 10, 1975, Yerevan



Education

1992-1996, Northwest Academy of Civil Service (St. Petersburg, Russia), Public Administration and Local Self-Governance, specialization - Personnel Management

1992-1999, Yerevan State University, Master's degree in Diplomacy History and International Relations

1998-2000, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts and Harvard Universities (Medford, MA), Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy



Work Experience

1995- 1998, Assistant, Adviser to President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia

2001 – 2011, Lecturer at the American University of Armenia

2003 – 2009, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia

2009 – 2011, Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia

2011-2016, Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia

October 3, 2016 – April 9, 2018, Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia

Acting Defense Minister since April 9, 2018 following the resignation of the Cabinet

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan