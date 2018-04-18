Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line quiet – MoD press secretary

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is quiet as for 17:00, April 18, press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Both on the border with Armenia and the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan is currently quiet, no shootings. The Armenian Armed Forces keep full control of the situation”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report alleging that the Artsakh military opened gunfire and wounded a 27-year old resident of Giyamedin village (Azerbaijan) is a disinformation, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS earlier.

“The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh is announcing that the army is strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan