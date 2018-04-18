President Sarkissian holds meeting with new Deputy Prime Ministers

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the new Deputy Prime Ministers April 18 in the Presidential Residence.

Sarkissian congratulated the newly-appointed deputy PMs, wishing success and productive work, the President’s Office said.

Earlier in the day the President appointed Karen Karapetyan to serve as First Deputy Prime Minister. Vache Gabrielyan and Armen Gevorgyan were appointed as Deputy Prime Ministers.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan