Turkey to hold snap elections June 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkey will hold snap elections June 24, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkey will hold both presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We had the chance to discuss Bahçeli’s proposal on holding snap elections. We made a decision to have elections on June 24. The supreme electoral commission will begin preparations immediately,” Erdogan said.

The President said that the 2016 military coup attempt proved the need to transition into a presidential system.

Under the 2017 Constitutional Referendum, Turkey would transition into a presidential system after the upcoming elections, which were planned for 2019.

