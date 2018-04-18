Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Vache Gabrielyan, Armen Gevorgyan appointed Deputy PMs


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian appointed Vache Gabrielyan and Armen Gevorgyan as Deputy Prime Ministers on April 18, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




