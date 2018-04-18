Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

President Sarkissian signs decree on appointing Karen Karapetyan First Deputy Prime Minister


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 18 signed a decree on appointing Karen Karapetyan as First Deputy Prime Minister based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




