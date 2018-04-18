Artsakh denies opening gunfire, wounding Azerbaijani villager

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report alleging that the Artsakh military opened gunfire and wounded a 27-year old resident of Giyamedin village (Azerbaijan) is a disinformation, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

“The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh is announcing that the army is strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan