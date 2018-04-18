Demonstrators surround ministry headquarters in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan have surrounded the governmental building on Vazgen Sargsyan Street which houses the ministry of Diaspora, ministry of education and science, ministry of justice and the foreign ministry.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the scene that the protesters marched from Grigor Lusavorich Street heading to Republic Square and ended up blocking the ministries.

Pashinyan used a loudspeaker to address ministry staff, calling to join them for the upcoming 19:00 rally.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention.

Police reminded that it has earlier ruled to lawfully stop the illegal rally in accordance to the law, and the organizers have been notified, but ignored the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan