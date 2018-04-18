Ambassador Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos sees potential for export of Armenian IT products to Brazil

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s IT production can be attractive in the Brazilian market, Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos – Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia, told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Armenian-Brazilian Business Forum, adding that the IT is one of the dynamically developing fields in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“We are confident that Armenia has opportunities which should be promoted. In line with the Brazilian businesses, we also should promote the development of Armenian businesses. There is a belief according to which Armenia’s future is the development of the IT field. There are young people in Armenia who are excited by this field and there are brains which can deal with it. And we are thinking about the development of this sector so that both the Brazilian and Armenian businesses will develop”, the Ambassador said and attached importance to the mutual visits of businessmen, as well as the visits of the Armenian community of Brazil in terms of strengthening the bilateral ties.

According to the Ambassador this meeting will become a platform to deepen the bilateral commercial ties. “I also want to state that today trade is not a bilateral, but a multilateral process which can be used not only by Armenia and Brazil, but also other countries of the region”, Ambassador Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos said. In this context he highlighted Armenia’s role in terms of access to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iran and Georgia.

