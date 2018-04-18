Artsakh Defense Army soldier Ruslan Manukyan posthumously awarded with “Combat Service” medal

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on April 18 on posthumously awarding Defense Army soldier Ruslan Manukyan with “Combat Service” medal for the courage shown during the defense of the state border of Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan