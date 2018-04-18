Protesters begin sit-in outside Yerevan City Hall, several demonstrators detained from Mashtots Ave.

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. As supporters of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the sit-in outside Yerevan City Hall, another crowd of protesters were attempting to shut down Mashtots Avenue near France Square.

Police officers were clearing the street from protesters.

Several citizens were detained.

Shortly thereafter traffic was restored in the square.

Officers have formed a police line preventing the crowd from entering the street.

The opposition MP has called for another rally in the evening.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

Police reminded that it has earlier ruled to lawfully stop the illegal rally in accordance to the law, and the organizers have been notified, but ignored the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan