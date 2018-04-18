“Yerevan, you are wonderful” – Alexander Lapshin arrives in Armenia for 1st time after highly publicized Baku jailing

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin visited Armenia for the first time after his highly publicized arrest and subsequent extradition to Azerbaijan from Belarus in 2016.

“Yerevan, you are wonderful. And the people of Yerevan are wonderful people,” Lapshin said in his blog.

Earlier the Russian-Ukrainian-Israeli blogger had announced his upcoming visit to Yerevan for the Tour Expo 2018 International Tourism Expo, due April 20-22.

He jokingly said he would present his “experience in Azerbaijan” at the event.

“I am departing to Yerevan with the goal to participate in a tourism exhibition. I will present my project – “With Lapshin’s tracks in Baku”. The project will include a flight on Mehriban Aliyeva’s private jet, leisure in the Kyurdakhan jail – all inclusive, and the Baku court for serious offenses. Prices are negotiable….I am joking.

I am actually going to speak about my travels at the expo, it is going to be interesting, visit it”, Lapshin said.

Lapshin was arrested in 2016 by Belarus police after being declared internationally wanted by Azerbaijan. The blogger was blacklisted by Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh.

Lapshin was extradited to Baku in early 2017, a move that sparked outrage among human rights activists and others.

He was sentenced to three years in jail by Baku, but was pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev on September 11, 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan