German police launch nationwide crackdown on organized crime

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Security forces in Germany conducted multiple raids and detained over 100 people on Wednesday targeting human traffickers and criminals involved in "smuggling, forced prostitution, and exploitation," the police said on Twitter, Deutsche Welle reported.

Around 1,500 police officers, including Germany's GSG9 elite SWAT teams, took part in the raids.

The security forces targeted a gang suspected of smuggling sex workers from Thailand, police spokesman Jens Flören said.

n a separate statement, police officials said the gang used forged visas to bring women and transgender people from Thailand to Germany. The group allegedly charged between €16,000 and €30,000 ($19,800 to $37,120) for the visas and then forced the newcomers into sex work as a way to repay their debts.

Prostitution has been legal in Germany since 2002.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan