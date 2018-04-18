One detained as Yerevan police prevent demonstrators from shutting down intersection

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s rally attempted to block the Tumanyan-Mashtots intersection in downtown Yerevan when police officers interfered and didn’t allow protesters to shut down traffic.

Yerevan police detained one person from the area, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

The opposition MP and his supporters continue marching in the city.

The demonstrators are currently holding a sit-in at the intersection of Arshakunyats Avenue near the Circus building.

Demonstrators led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan once again occupied the France Square in downtown Yerevan in the morning of April 18.

At 10:00 in the morning, the MP arrived in the Square and his crowd began blocking the Mashtots Ave. intersection.

“Our movement has support. Thanks to all those people who participated in organizing this process”, he said.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

Police reminded that it has earlier ruled to lawfully stop the illegal rally in accordance to the law, and the organizers have been notified, but ignored the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan