Brazil can be a big market for Armenian mineral waters, food products and alcoholic drinks

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Brazil can be a big market especially for the Armenian mineral waters, ready food, alcoholic drinks, including brandy, Almir Ribeiro Américo - Head of the Eurasian Office of ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Armenian-Brazilian business forum, Armenpress reports.

“The representation of Brazilian and Armenian goods in the markets of the two countries is still modest, but it is possible to more actively develop it. These are the first steps, but we hope our economic relations will further intensify as that potential exists”, the Brazilian official said.

According to Almir Ribeiro Américo, the major problem on strengthening the business ties between Armenia and Brazil is less awareness on each other. “Brazilian businessmen are unaware of Armenia, they don’t know the potential existing here. In Armenia as well people are aware of Brazil from cultural perspective, thanks to football, but are unaware of the business opportunities”, the official said, noting that such meetings contribute to intensifying the contacts since there is a great distance between the two countries and not always the businessmen have chances to communicate with each other.

Almir Ribeiro Américo said the forum, which is being held for the first time, is attended by representatives of Brazilian companies operating in Dubai, European countries and Russia.

The event is also attended by representatives of companies producing vehicle spare parts for trucks and passenger vehicles, companies engaged in production of refrigerators used for commercial purposes, coffee suppliers, exotic fruits and juice producers who are here to look for partners.

