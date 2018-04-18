Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Russia hopes situation in Armenia will develop within the law - Putin’s spokesman on Yerevan demonstrations


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the situation in Armenia will develop within the law, Dmitry Peskov – press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin told news media when asked if Moscow is following the protests in Yerevan, TASS reports.

Peskov reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message April 17 to Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister, and shortly afterwards Putin and Sargsyan held a phone conversation.

“We are following the developments in Armenia and, what’s important, we hope that everything will proceed within the law,” Peskov said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration