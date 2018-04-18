Demonstrators obstructing on-duty police officers and lawful actions are being detained for identification - YPD

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Police Department is carrying out actions for restoring public order and public safety in locations of the illegal demonstrations.

Police are particularly taking actions to prevent and cease the rally’s actions on obstructing traffic and restricting the rights of citizens, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook.

“People who are obstructing on-duty police officers and their actions in the locations of the demonstrations are being detained and brought to police stations for identification and solving the issue of administrative liability.

Detainees will be released immediately in case of absence of suspicion on committing offenses,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan