Investigation launched into death of Artsakh soldier

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee is investigating the death of Junior Sergeant Ruslan Manukyan, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to preliminary information, Manukyan suffered fatal injuries April 17 in a landmine explosion while on-duty in an unnamed military base of the Defense Army (Artsakh).

An investigation has been launched to determine circumstances of the incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan