Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Investigation launched into death of Artsakh soldier


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee is investigating the death of Junior Sergeant Ruslan Manukyan, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to preliminary information, Manukyan suffered fatal injuries April 17 in a landmine explosion while on-duty in an unnamed military base of the Defense Army (Artsakh).

An investigation has been launched to determine circumstances of the incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration