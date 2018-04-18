Ombudsman’s rapid response teams visit Yerevan police stations

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has received reports about detainees in the April 18 Yerevan demonstrations.

The Ombudsman tasked the rapid response teams of the office to visit police stations and review the grounds of detention.

The Ombudsman’s Office said its staff is monitoring the protests 24/7 since the very first day of the demonstrations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan