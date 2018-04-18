Police detain 66 participants of Yerevan rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Police detained 66 participants of the rally organized by opposition MP, leader of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, the Police told Armenpress.

The citizens were detained on April 18 at 12:00.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out rallies in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor. From the morning of April 18 the rally participants again closed the France Square, then marching through Baghramyan Avenue reached the Prime Minister’s residence. Later the Police restored the traffic in the France Square.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan