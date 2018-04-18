Yerevan Police restore traffic in France Square as rally participants enter YSU territory

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Police restored the traffic in Yerevan’s France Square which has been closed by rally participants from the morning of April 18, Armenpress correspondent reports from the scene.

The police officers led by Deputy Police Chief Valeri Osipyan managed to open the traffic in all directions.

Yelk faction MP Lena Nazaryan asked Valeri Osipyan the reason of such action, adding that the rally participants didn’t violate any law. But the Deputy Police Chief said the rally participants violate the others’ constitutional right to free movement, therefore the Police took actions and restored the citizens’ constitutional right.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, and his supporters are holding march across Yerevan on April 18: they launched their march from the Mashtots avenue and reached the Yerevan State University. They entered the YSU territory.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out rallies in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

