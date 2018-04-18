Trump says he doesn’t like TPP deal for US, too many contingencies

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he doesn’t like the idea on the US’ return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and added that he supports bilateral deals, TASS reports.

“While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work”, Trump said on Twitter.

He noted that “bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for American workers”.

“Look how bad WTO [World Trade Organization] is to US”, Trump said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan