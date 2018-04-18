Yerevan cops attempt to restore traffic in France Square as demonstrators march through Mashtots Avenue

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Heavy police presence is brought to France Square in Yerevan in an attempt to restore traffic in the area. Police officers have surrounded the square.

It is unclear how many people have been detained.

Demonstrators arrived in the square after marching through Baghramyan Avenue earlier. The protesters continued marching upwards Mashtots Avenue.

Many underage teenagers are seen among the crowd.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan