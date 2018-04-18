Criminal proceedings launched on April 17 angry mob attack, riots in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators of the illegal rally in Yerevan, which began April 13th, continued unlawful actions April 16 by ignoring the decision of the police to cease the demonstration.

After the April 17 evening rally in Republic Square, nearly 70 protesters arrived in the Mashtots – Tumanyan intersection and began causing public disturbances by destroying city property, namely signboards, traffic lights and traffic signs. The mob was reportedly angered by the cleaning activities of the city’s waste management service.

The angry mob also attacked on-duty police officers, and even obstructed reporters.

A criminal case has been initiated, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan