5 citizens injured in Yerevan rally still in hospitals

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry informs that on April 18, as of 11:00, five citizens, who were injured during the ongoing rallies in Yerevan, continue receiving treatment in hospitals, the ministry told Armenpress.

Doctors said 4 of them are in satisfactory condition.

One of the injured is under control in the intensive care unit for the disease not connected with the injury.

The police officer, who underwent surgery, has been moved to the Police Hospital.

All injured people have passed necessary medical examinations and receive appropriate treatment.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan