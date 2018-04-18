Opposition involves minors in demonstrations as many school-aged teenagers seen among protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. A great number of the opposition demonstrators led by MP Nikol Pashinyan comprise minors. Many schoolchildren are among the protesters.

Earlier police called for ruling out the participation of teenagers in demonstrations citing safety concerns.

“We ask parents to be attentive on the whereabouts of their children and their actions”, police said in a statement.

“In any situation, all of us are responsible for teenagers and the youth, and ensuring their safety is the duty of all of us”.

Taking into account the public calls of the opposition demonstrators in an attempt to involve school-aged children and teenagers in the recent protests, the ministry of education and science called on political forces, civil initiatives and individuals to refrain from attempts on including minors in the mass demonstrations, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Taking into account the safety and age-related sensitivity of school children, the ministry also called on parents to be attentive towards their school-aged children and teenagers.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters reached the Prime Minister’s residence in Baghramyan Avenue earlier in the morning.

Earlier the demonstrators occupied the city’s France Square.

Baghramyan Avenue did not have the same amount of heavy police presence as yesterday and the protesters reached the PM’s residence easily.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan