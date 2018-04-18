OPCW experts to launch works in Syria’s Douma after UN’s permit

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Fact-finding experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) may launch the works at the site of the presumed chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma near Damascus if the UN mission finds the situation there to be safe enough, Syrian Ambassador to the UN Basha Jaafari said, TASS reports.

“If the UN security mission makes a decision that the situation in Douma is favorable, the OPCW experts will start the works on April 18”, he said. “The Syrian government does everything possible to contribute to the OPCW mission works”.

The OPCW experts arrived in Damascus on April 14. The US, France and the UK accuse the Syrian authorities that they try to hinder the launch of the OPCW works in Douma by the support of Russia in order to eliminate the traces of the use of poisoning materials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan