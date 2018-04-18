Education ministry calls on demonstrators to refrain from involving school-aged teenagers

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Taking into account the public calls of the opposition demonstrators in an attempt to involve school-aged children and teenagers in the recent protests, the ministry of education and science called on political forces, civil initiatives and individuals to refrain from attempts on including minors in the mass demonstrations, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Taking into account the safety and age-related sensitivity of school children, the ministry also called on parents to be attentive towards their school-aged children and teenagers.

