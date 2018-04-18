Demonstrators reach PM residence in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters have reached the Prime Minister’s residence in Baghramyan Avenue.

Earlier the demonstrators occupied the city’s France Square.

Baghramyan Avenue did not have the same amount of heavy police presence as yesterday and the protesters reached the PM’s residence easily.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan