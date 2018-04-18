Yerevan Mayor addresses congratulatory message on Yazidi New Year

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community,

I cordially congratulate you on the Yazidi New Year-Meleke Taus.

For centuries living side by side with Armenians and today being one of the most active and strong communities, you bring your special contribution to the development of the capital city Yerevan. Together our nations have overcome numerous hardships, shared each others’ sorrows and success proving that the friendship between our two peoples has always been sincere and unselfish. You have proven many times that the Yazidis living in Armenia consider it to be their home and you carry on contributing to its strengthening and flourishing.

Congratulating you on the holiday I wish welfare to your families and all the best to the whole Yazidi community”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan