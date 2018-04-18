Barbara Bush, former US First Lady, dies aged 92

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Barbara Bush, former First Lady of the United States, has died at the age of 92 on April 17, BBC reports.

She was the matriarchal figure of a political dynasty that included two presidents - her husband George HW Bush and son George W Bush.

Mrs Bush, who was first lady from 1989 to 1993, had been in failing health for some time and had declined further medical treatment.

George W Bush said Barbara Bush was a “fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions."

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan