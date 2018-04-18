Barbara Bush, former US First Lady, dies aged 92
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Barbara Bush, former First Lady of the United States, has died at the age of 92 on April 17, BBC reports.
She was the matriarchal figure of a political dynasty that included two presidents - her husband George HW Bush and son George W Bush.
Mrs Bush, who was first lady from 1989 to 1993, had been in failing health for some time and had declined further medical treatment.
George W Bush said Barbara Bush was a “fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions."
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:41 Yerevan Mayor addresses congratulatory message on Yazidi New Year
- 10:38 Pashinyan-led demonstrators occupy Yerevan’s France Square again
- 10:32 Trump urges Turkey to release American pastor charged for participating in 2016 military coup attempt
- 10:21 US State Department reacts to Armenia demonstrations, hails police conduct
- 10:02 Barbara Bush, former US First Lady, dies aged 92
- 09:59 Artsakh soldier killed in landmine explosion
- 09:50 CIA chief Mike Pompeo secretly meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang
- 09:15 ARMENPRESS exclusive: Goran Bregovic talks collaboration with Kusturica, Aznavour’s music and tipping musicians on-stage
- 08:49 European Stocks - 17-04-18
- 08:47 US stocks up - 17-04-18
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-18
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-04-18
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 17-04-18
- 04.17-22:29 Sargsyan, Putin hold phone conversation
- 04.17-21:31 Nikol Pashinyan and supporters hold rally at Republican Square
- 04.17-20:58 Official website of Armenia’s Prime Minister put into operation
- 04.17-20:03 Saudi Arabia ready to send troops to Syria
- 04.17-19:26 Artsakh’s President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 04.17-19:16 Vladimir Putin congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on assumption of the post of Prime Minister of Armenia
- 04.17-19:03 President Armen Sarkissian meets with PM Serzh Sargsyan
- 04.17-18:57 President Sarkissian meets with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council
- 04.17-18:52 False alarm call about bomb at National Assembly of Armenia made from abroad
- 04.17-18:45 Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia
- 04.17-18:13 I am confident that You will do everything possible for the development and consolidation of Mother Armenia and Artsakh – Bako Sahakyan congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on election
- 04.17-18:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-04-18
- 04.17-17:58 Artsakh’s defense minister holds meeting with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 04.17-17:56 Asian Stocks - 17-04-18
- 04.17-17:54 ‘Violence must be ruled out during free expression of will’ – President Sarkissian’s exclusive commentary for ARMENPRESS
- 04.17-17:47 President of Armenia officially appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister following election
- 04.17-17:31 Police to take all necessary measures as required by situation to ensure normal functioning of governmental agencies
- 04.17-17:25 Serzh Sargsyan advises “Yelk” bloc members to bring their partner to parliament from Yerevan streets
- 04.17-17:12 Trust towards Serzh Sargsyan is conditioned by his long-term state and political activity – Speaker of Parliament
- 04.17-17:09 Newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia thanks all political forces of Parliament
- 04.17-17:07 No one is more aware of Vazgen Sargsyan’s [no relation] dreams and plans than I am, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 04.17-16:53 Armenian lawmakers elect Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister in historic vote
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2372 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1841 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1653 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1604 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day
17:14, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1519 times Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia