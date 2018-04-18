Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Artsakh soldier killed in landmine explosion


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. A 20 year old soldier of Artsakh has been killed in a landmine explosion April 17.

The incident happened at a military position stationed in the northern direction of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

The soldier has been identified as Ruslan Manukyan, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

In a statement the Defense Ministry offered condolences to the family and friends of the 20 year old serviceman.

An investigation has been launched to determine circumstances of the deadly incident.

 

