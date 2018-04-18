LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.98% to $2372.00, copper price down by 0.31% to $6832.00, lead price up by 0.43% to $2345.00, nickel price down by 1.76% to $13960.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $21100.00, zinc price down by 0.19% to $3126.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
