Sargsyan, Putin hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a phone conversation on April 17 with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The phone call was initiated by the Russian side.

Putin, who had earlier sent a congratulatory message to Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister, once again congratulated the Armenian PM on taking office and wished success.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue efforts for strengthening the Armenian-Russian strategic, allied relations and advancing integration processes, the PM’s office said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan