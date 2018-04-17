Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Nikol Pashinyan and supporters hold rally at Republican Square


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters held a rally at the Republican Square on April 17.

ARMENPRESS reports, speaking about their tactics, Pashinyan said that they have chosen the method of network struggle the driver of which is the citizen. He stressed that by these steps they will implement a velvet revolution. He also informed that committees responsible for the coordination of the movement will be established in various parts of the republic.

The rally ended with a march.

